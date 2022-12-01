Man accused of burglarizing Evansville apartment while victim was asleep

An Evansville man is facing a burglary charge after an incident that happened Wednesday.
Evansville Police Department officers were called to the White Oak Manor apartments off of North St. Joseph Avenue to investigate a burglary.
When police arrived, they say the property manager told them that the suspect was still on scene in one of the apartments.
Officers say they viewed security camera footage that showed 47-year-old Jesse Anderson going in and out of the apartment of the victim, who is blind and hearing impaired. They say the footage was recorded between the hours of 3 a.m. and 5 a.m., and that the victim was asleep at the time.
Police say they were directed to an apartment by the property manager, and that Anderson was inside. They say that when Anderson was asked what he was doing around 5 a.m., he said he didn't know.
When officers searched the apartment that Anderson was found in, they said they found the victim's belongings.
Anderson was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on a burglary charge.