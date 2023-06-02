 Skip to main content
Man accused of child molesting now facing child porn charge, records show

  Updated
  • 0
Samuel Kirkwood

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — An Evansville man who was arrested and charged with child molesting earlier in May is now facing a new charge.

As we reported, 34-year-old Samuel Kirkwood was arrested after a young victim reported abuse at Holly's House.

Police records show that Kirkwood is now facing a charge for possession of child porn.

Kirkwood now has a probable cause hearing scheduled for 10 a.m. Friday in the child porn case.

Kirkwood also has a hearing scheduled for June 5 in the child molestation case.

Court records say Kirkwood previously requested that his $5,000 bond be reduced in that case, but that the request was denied. He remains in custody.

We will continue to follow the story.

