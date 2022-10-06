Man accused of choking clerk unconscious after trying to steal from Evansville gas station

An Evansville man is facing charges after being accused of choking a gas station clerk unconscious and trying to steal from the store.
The Evansville Police Department says officers were sent to a gas station at the corner of South Kentucky Avenue and East Walnut Street around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday after a customer there called 911 to report suspicious circumstances.
EPD says the 911 caller said the clerk was shaking and crying and that a man may have attacked her.
Officers said they arrived at the scene and found 31-year-old Charles Jones trying to run out the back door of the building. They say Jones was taken to the front of the store and searched, and that a handgun and marijuana was found on him.
The clerk said that Jones was trying to steal from the store, and that he choked her until she passed out.
EPD says Jones is a serious violent felon, who has been convicted of several crimes including Escape from Lawful Detention and Intimidation.
Jones was arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on charges of strangulation and battery, in addition to charges of marijuana possessions and possession of a firearm by a felon.