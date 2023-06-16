Man accused of crashing into car, punching victim during fight in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — One man is in jail after being accused of crashing into someone's car and punching another person in the face.
Police say they were called to the area of East Columbia Street and North Evans Avenue for a fight on Thursday afternoon.
At the scene, police say they talked to the victim, who said that a driver had pulled up beside them and started yelling.
The victim said the driver tried to run them off the road before putting their car into reverse and backing into the victim.
According to EPD, the driver was identified as 24-year-old Adrian Mack.
Police say they talked to the victim's boyfriend, who witnessed the incident. The boyfriend said that Mack punched them in the face during the incident before taking off from the scene.
Officers say they found Mack nearby and arrested him on charges including intimidation, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, battery, and leaving the scene of a crash.
Mack was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail.