Man accused of crashing into Evansville Fire Department truck while under the influence

An Evansville man was arrested on several charges late Tuesday night after being accused of hitting a fire department truck while driving under the influence.

As reported Tuesday night, the Evansville Fire Department was called to the scene of a house fire on East Mulberry Street around 8:30 p.m.

The Evansville Police Department says that while EFD was at the scene blocking of traffic, a man driving a van ran into the back of one of their pickup trucks before starting to back up.

Police say they ran over to the van and found 59-year-old Ronale Eastwood Sr. in the driver's seat, with glossy bloodshot eyes.

According to EPD, Eastwood said he had been drinking Gin before the crash. They say they could smell the alcohol on his breath.

They say Eastwood also admitted to having some marijuana in his sock, and that more marijuana was found in a smoking device in the car.

When asked to perform field sobriety tests, police say Eastwood got upset and un-cooperative.

Eastwood Sr. was arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on charges of DUI and marijuana possession.