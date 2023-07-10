Man accused of dealing fentanyl pills from Evansville barbershop

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — A man is facing drug charges after police say he was dealing fentanyl pills from his place of business in Evansville
Authorities say they arrested 34-year-old Matthew Allen of Henderson after an investigation that dates back to April.
Investigators say they used confidential sources and conducted surveillance at the barber shop on South Weinbach Avenue.
After weeks of investigating, police say they pulled Allen over in July after watching him driving 68 MPH in a 50 MPH zone.
During the traffic stop, police say Allen had dumped a bottle of "M 30" pills that tested positive for fentanyl into a drink. They say he admitted to using and selling pills, and told them about a safe at his home that would have cash and drugs inside.
Police say they got a search warrant for Allen's barbershop, and that they found a bag labeled "KRATOM" in the bathroom, with about 290 grams of green powder inside.
Allen was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail, and is being held on a $100,000 bond.