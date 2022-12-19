Man accused of ditching meth while running from traffic stop in Madisonville

A Madisonville, Kentucky man is facing multiple charges after police say he tried to get rid of drugs while on the run from a traffic stop.
A Monday police report from the Madisonville Police Department says it happened on Island Ford Road when officers saw a car that had expired registration.
Officers say they pulled over the car, and that 35-year-old Chad Adams, a passenger in the vehicle, took off running.
Police chased Adams as he ran before apprehending him a short time later, according to MPD. They say that a digital scale covered in suspected meth residue was found on Adams, and that Adams is suspected of tossing about 4 grams of meth as he ran.
Adams was arrested and booked into the Hopkins County Jail on charges of fleeing police and meth trafficking. He also had a warrant out of Indiana.