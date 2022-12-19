 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Man accused of ditching meth while running from traffic stop in Madisonville

  • Updated
  • 0
Chad Adams age 35 of Madisonville via Hopkins County Jail

Chad Adams age 35 of Madisonville via Hopkins County Jail

A Madisonville, Kentucky man is facing multiple charges after police say he tried to get rid of drugs while on the run from a traffic stop.

A Monday police report from the Madisonville Police Department says it happened on Island Ford Road when officers saw a car that had expired registration.

Officers say they pulled over the car, and that 35-year-old Chad Adams, a passenger in the vehicle, took off running.

Police chased Adams as he ran before apprehending him a short time later, according to MPD. They say that a digital scale covered in suspected meth residue was found on Adams, and that Adams is suspected of tossing about 4 grams of meth as he ran.

Adams was arrested and booked into the Hopkins County Jail on charges of fleeing police and meth trafficking. He also had a warrant out of Indiana.

Follow 44News on Facebook, or download the free 44News apps on Android or Apple devices

Recommended for you