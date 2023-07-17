Man accused of driving drunk, giving alcohol to teen in Madisonville

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEVV) — A man faces several charges in Madisonville after police say he gave alcohol to a teen and got caught driving under the influence.
Officers were called about a man who was giving alcohol to a teen at a home on North Seminary Street over the weekend.
When officers arrived, they say they talked to several witnesses who said they didn't know the man, and that he had arrived and inquired about a lawnmower that was for sale.
The witnesses told police that the man, who appeared to be under the influence, then gave a box of Corona to a teen before leaving in his Jeep.
People at the scene told police that the man came back drinking a Corona, and that they called 911 because of his level of intoxication.
Police identified the man as 38-year-old Aclin Pineda. They say his Jeep was still running with its flashers on, and that it was improperly parked.
MPD says officers saw several bottles of Corona in the Jeep, and that Pineda told them several times that the Jeep was his.
Pineda went on to tell officers that he didn't have a driver's license, and only had a passport from Honduras.
Pineda was arrested and booked into the Hopkins County Jail on charges of unlawful transaction with a minor, driving without a license, and DUI.