Man accused of DUI in head-on Evansville crash

An Evansville man is facing DUI charges after a head-on crash that happened Sunday, according to police.
Officers were sent to the area of Vann Avenue and Culverson Avenue around 4 a.m. Sunday to investigate a crash.
When the officers arrived, they said it appeared that two vehicles had crashed into each other head-on.
The officers said that 35-year-old Ernesto Velazquez was involved in the crash and that his breath smelled like alcohol. They say Velazquez was unable to remain still and had trouble keeping his balance.
EPD says Velazquez performed "poorly" during sobriety tests, and that he agreed to take a chemical test.
After being cleared at the hospital, Velazquez was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on several charges including DUI.