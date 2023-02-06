 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Man accused of fatally hitting sister with van booked into Vanderburgh County Jail

  • Updated
  • 0
Daniel Brian Smith

Daniel Smith, 60, Vanderburgh County Jail

The man accused of hitting and killing his sister with a van has been booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on charges related to the incident.

Jail records show 60-year-old Daniel Brian Smith was booked Saturday evening on charges of reckless homicide and driving on a suspended license 

As we reported, Smith's arrest follows an incident that unfolded Thursday on Sawmill Drive. Authorities say they responded to the scene after Smith hit his sister with a van, killing her.

Sheriff: Man facing reckless homicide charge after fatally hitting sister with van in Vanderburgh Co.

During a news conference following that incident, Sheriff Noah Robinson had said that Smith would be booked into the jail following his release from the hospital.

Robinson also said that more charges could be forthcoming.

Smith is being held on a $10,000 bond.

Follow 44News on Facebook, or download the free 44News apps on Android or Apple devices

Recommended for you