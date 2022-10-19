 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...ELEVATED FIRE DANGER TODAY...

West to northwest winds 5 to 15 mph with isolated higher gusts
are expected today, along with very low humidity this afternoon.
The breezy conditions and low humidity, combined with the very
dry vegetation across the region due to the ongoing drought means
there will be an elevated fire danger today.

The concern for field fires will be high today. Take extra care
with any activities that may accidently cause a fire. It is
imperative that you refrain from any intentional burning. Many
counties across our region continue to have burn bans in effect.

We anticipate we will have another elevated or critical fire
danger concern on Thursday.

Man accused of firing AK-47 in Evansville neighborhood during argument

  • Updated
  • 0
COLLIN MICHAEL SALYER age 19 of Evansville

COLLIN MICHAEL SALYER age 19 of Evansville (Vanderburgh County Jail photo)

An Evansville man is behind bars after being accused of firing an AK-47 in a residential area.

Deputies with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office say they were sent to an area of Webster Grove Court just off of Wimberg Road around 8:30 p.m. on Monday after gunfire was reported.

When deputies arrived, they said 19-year-old Collin Salyer was waiting to talk to them and that he gave them permission to search his home. During the search, deputies said they found a black AK-47 in Salyer's bedroom.

Authorities said that they found a spent shell casing in the area, and that Salyer admitted to firing one round into the air from the gun.

When officials spoke to the victim, they were told that the gun was fired as the result of an argument that had happened with Salyer.

According to VCSO, Salyer said that as soon as he fired the gun he "knew better," because he had taken gun safety classes and the area is heavily populated.

Salyer was arrested and charged with Criminal Recklessness with a Deadly Weapon. He was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on a $7,500 bond.

Follow 44News on Facebook, or download the free 44News apps on Android or Apple devices

Recommended for you