Man accused of firing AK-47 in Evansville neighborhood during argument

An Evansville man is behind bars after being accused of firing an AK-47 in a residential area.
Deputies with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office say they were sent to an area of Webster Grove Court just off of Wimberg Road around 8:30 p.m. on Monday after gunfire was reported.
When deputies arrived, they said 19-year-old Collin Salyer was waiting to talk to them and that he gave them permission to search his home. During the search, deputies said they found a black AK-47 in Salyer's bedroom.
Authorities said that they found a spent shell casing in the area, and that Salyer admitted to firing one round into the air from the gun.
When officials spoke to the victim, they were told that the gun was fired as the result of an argument that had happened with Salyer.
According to VCSO, Salyer said that as soon as he fired the gun he "knew better," because he had taken gun safety classes and the area is heavily populated.
Salyer was arrested and charged with Criminal Recklessness with a Deadly Weapon. He was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on a $7,500 bond.