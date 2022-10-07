An Evansville man is facing multiple charges after police say he was firing a handgun in a residential area and claiming to be an FBI agent.
The Evansville Police Department says officers were sent to a neighborhood in the area of Runnymede Avenue and Bellemeade Avenue after someone called 911 to report gunfire.
Police say they arrived at a home and knocked on the door, and that 65-year-old Gregory Simpson came outside with a gun in his hand.
EPD says Simpson started to approach officers with the gun in hand, and that he had to be given multiple commands before finally putting it down. Police say Simpson was also shouting about being an FBI special agent.
Simpson was placed into handcuffs and asked about those claims, and told police that he was a special FBI agent appointed by the chief of police, according to officers.
They say Simpson also admitted to firing his gun into the ground, and that he was able to show officers where the shell casing was.
Police say they spoke with several neighbors in the area, who said that Simpson had also fired his gun earlier in the day.
Simpson was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on charges of Criminal Recklessness With a Deadly Weapon and Impersonating a Public Safety Servant.