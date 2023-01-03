Man accused of firing guns in Madisonville neighborhood while under the influence

A man is facing criminal charges after being accused of firing multiple weapons while under the influence of meth in Madisonville, Kentucky early Tuesday morning.
The Madisonville Police Department says officers were called to a duplex on Spence Avenue after several residents in the area reported hearing gunshots and a man screaming.
MPD says officers arrived and found the man, who was identified as 55-year-old Donald Dennis. They say Dennis was standing outside screaming about someone trying to kill him, and that Dennis said people had gone inside his home.
According to police, Dennis displayed "extreme paranoia," and was suspected of being under the influence of meth. Officers say they determined that no one had gone inside Dennis's home.
As they continued their investigation, police said they learned that Dennis had shot several rounds from a shotgun and a handgun in his section of the duplex.
Dennis was taken to the hospital, and faces charges of public intoxication, disorderly conduct, and wanton endangerment.