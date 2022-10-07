Man accused of firing rifle from his porch in Evansville

A man was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail early Friday morning after being accused of firing his rifle from his back porch.
The Evansville Police Department says officers went to the area of Graham Avenue and South Fares Avenue after someone living in the area reported hearing five to seven gunshots close by.
While officers were looking for a crime scene, EPD says they were approached by another neighbor who said they saw the shooting happen.
The neighbor told police they saw 60-year-old Randall Johnson Sr. standing on his porch with a rifle, firing shots directly to the south.
Police say they later spoke with Johnson, who claimed he heard the shots but that he stayed in bed. They say he denied shooting his weapon.
When officers checked Johnson's porch, they say they found a Winchester 30-30 shell casing. They say Johnson had a Winchester 30-30 in his home.
Johnson was arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on the charge of Criminal Recklessness with a Deadly Weapon.