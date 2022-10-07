 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...First widespread frost of the season possible this weekend...

Cool surface high pressure will overspread the Quad State today.
North winds may keep temperatures too warm tonight and Saturday
morning for widespread frost. However, patchy frost will be
possible in sheltered areas along and north of a line from Van
Buren Missouri to Paducah and Greenville Kentucky.

More widespread frost is expected Saturday night into Sunday
morning. Temperatures may even dip below freezing in a few areas
in the pre-dawn hours Sunday. Unprotected tender vegetation could
be damaged or killed.

Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 35 will result in frost formation.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana,
western Kentucky and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left
uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

&&

Man accused of firing rifle from his porch in Evansville

Randall Eugene Johnson Sr, age 60, of Evansville via Vanderburgh County Jail

A man was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail early Friday morning after being accused of firing his rifle from his back porch.

The Evansville Police Department says officers went to the area of Graham Avenue and South Fares Avenue after someone living in the area reported hearing five to seven gunshots close by.

While officers were looking for a crime scene, EPD says they were approached by another neighbor who said they saw the shooting happen.

The neighbor told police they saw 60-year-old Randall Johnson Sr. standing on his porch with a rifle, firing shots directly to the south.

Police say they later spoke with Johnson, who claimed he heard the shots but that he stayed in bed. They say he denied shooting his weapon.

When officers checked Johnson's porch, they say they found a Winchester 30-30 shell casing. They say Johnson had a Winchester 30-30 in his home.

Johnson was arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on the charge of Criminal Recklessness with a Deadly Weapon.

