Man accused of flashing gun at driver during road rage incident in Evansville

A Monday afternoon road rage incident landed one man in jail after he flashed a gun at another driver, according to authorities.
Officials with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office say the investigation started just before 3 p.m. on Monday, after someone called 911 and said a man driving a red car flashed a gun at them near Kratzville Road and Diamond Avenue.
A VCSO deputy says they were in the area and saw a car and driver matching the description given by the 911 caller.
The deputy says the driver of the red car, 23-year-old John Williams of Newburgh, pulled into a nearby restaurant and parked. The deputy says they pulled in behind Williams and turned on their emergency lights to conduct a traffic stop, but that as they were stepping out of their patrol vehicle, Williams began to step out of his car too.
The deputy says they told Williams to put his hands in the air, and that when he did, a black handle of a gun was sticking out of the front of his waistband.
VCSO says Williams was placed into handcuffs. They say the handgun didn't have a round in the chamber, but that there was ammo in the magazine that was loaded in the gun.
When authorities talked to Williams, they say he told them he had merged in front of the 911 caller's vehicle but that he had to brake quickly because another driver in front of him was slowing down. He said the 911 caller became angry because they had to slam on their brakes, and that they pulled up next to him and started yelling.
Williams says that's when he grabbed a pistol from the passenger seat and lifted it in the air, according to VCSO.
Authorities say a pistol was found in the passenger-side floorboard of Williams' vehicle, and that Williams said it was the one he held up during the road rage incident.
VCSO says both firearms were taken into evidence, and that Williams was arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on the charge of intimidation.