Man accused of fleeing from police on bicycle in Evansville

An Evansville man is behind bars after police say he tried to flee from officers on his bicycle.
Officers with the Evansville Police Department say they were patrolling in the area of West Maryland Street and North Evans Avenue on Monday when they saw 39-year-old Craig Pennington riding a bike in the middle of the road while playing a guitar.
Police say they tried to stop Pennington, but that he continually refused to pull over.
The officers say they started to pursue Pennington on foot after he took off on some railroad tracks. While pursuing Pennington, one officer said they stumbled and rolled their ankle.
Pennington threw his guitar in the middle of the railroad tracks while fleeing, police said. They say he kept going and turned into a wooded area before finally being intercepted by an officer at the intersection of East Tennessee Street and Garvin Avenue.
When Pennington was taken into custody he told officers that he tried to get away because he had warrants and didn't want to go to jail, EPD says.
Pennington was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on charges of resisting law enforcement, criminal trespass, criminal mischief, and littering.