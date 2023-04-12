Man accused of going into Evansville home, shooting victim in the leg

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — An Evansville man faces multiple felony charges after being accused of going into a home on the city's south side and shooting someone.
Authorities say 28-year-old Deshaur Pegue faces charges including burglary, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, and battery with a deady weapon after a shooting that happened at a home on South Walnut Lane near Pollack Avenue.
EPD says it happened at the end of March. Officers were called to the home after reports of gunfire.
Officers at the scene said they found a man who had been shot in the leg. They say the victim claimed he didn't know who shot him and said he didn't want to press charges, but that other witnesses at the scene were able to link the incident to Pegue.
Police say they brought Pegue in for an interview, and that he admitted to the shooting.
During the interview, Pegue told investigators that he was mad at the victim because he was keeping his dog with another dog in an attempt to get it pregnant, and because the victim had crashed into his car on the day of the incident, according to an affidavit.
Pegue went on to say that he followed the victim into his home to confront him about crashing into his car, and claimed the victim started shooting at him and hit him in the hand, causing him to return fire. Police say that Pegue did have a wound to his hand, and that hospital officials confirmed he had been there and had a bullet fragment removed.
When he was treated at the hospital, officials said Pegue claimed he had shot himself in the hand at a party. During his interview with police, investigators said that Pegue first said that someone had accidentally shot him at a party.
Pegue was arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail.