Man accused of headbutting police officer after following woman to EPD headquarters

A man is facing several charges including battery against a public safety official and public intoxication after police say he headbutted and officer while being arrested.
Officers with the Evansville Police Department said they were originally sent to a domestic situation around 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday after a woman called 911 and said that her ex, 38-year-old Aaron Fenwick, was following her in a vehicle.
The woman said she drove to EPD headquarters to try and elude Fenwick. Police say that's where they witnessed Fenwick climb into the woman's vehicle through the back window.
EPD says the woman got out of the car after being hit by Fenwick. They say Fenwick got out of the vehicle as well after being told to do so.
Officers said they took Fenwick into custody and noticed that his words were slurred and he smelled like alcohol. They say Fenwick was also unsure of what month it was.
According to EPD, the wagon arrived to take Fenwick to jail. As Fenwick was being buckled into the wagon, EPD says he leaned forward and headbutted an officer in the shoulder.
Fenwick was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on charges of domestic battery, battery against a public safety official, disorderly conduct, and public intoxication.