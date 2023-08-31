Man accused of injuring 2-year-old in Madisonville

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEVV) — A man is in the Hopkins County Jail after being accused of injuring a young child.
Madisonville Police Department officers went to investigate a disturbance at a home on Caroline Street late Wednesday night.
At the house, officers say they found Michael Dutton, who approached them saying "just take me."
Police say Dutton smelled like alcohol, and that another person at the scene said he had busted out a window a cut a baby's head.
As officers investigated, they say they saw a 2-year-old had been cut on the side of the head with blood all over his shirt.
Witnesses at the scene told officers that Dutton was drunk and started to argue and get hostile inside the house. They say he busted out the glass to a door, shattering it all over the child.
Dutton was arrested and booked into jail on charges of criminal mischief, wanton endangerment, and public intoxication.