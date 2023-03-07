Man accused of injuring several police officers during struggle in Evansville

An Evansville man is behind bars Tuesday after being accused of injuring several officers during a struggle.
Three Evansville Police Department officers were sent to an area of South Fares Avenue early Tuesday after someone called 911 and said 47-year-old Jason Hodge was banging on their car and house and making threats towards them.
Officers say they found Hodge and told him to stop and come talk to them. They say he ignored those commands and went in a fenced in area, refusing to come out.
According to the police report, officers tried to detain Hodge for safety reasons because he was being erratic. They say that's when Hodge became violent and started pulling away.
During a struggle, EPD says Hodge injured all three officers.
One officer said that the magazine from their handgun had been removed during the struggle, and that Hodge must have grabbed the gun and pushed down on the magazine release.
Hodge was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail for charges of disarming an officer, battery against a public safety official, intimidation, and resisting law enforcement.