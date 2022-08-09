 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Man accused of leading authorities on pursuit in Dubois County

  • Updated
  • 0
William Tatum, 38, via Dubois County Jail

William Tatum, 38, via Dubois County Jail

A man was arrested in Dubois County, Indiana early Tuesday morning after authorities say he led them on a pursuit.

The Dubois County Sheriff's Office says that around 5 a.m. Tuesday, multiple units responded to the report of a possibly stolen vehicle in the area of Interstate 64 and State Road 162.

A traffic stop was attempted on the vehicle but instead of stopping, the driver took off and led authorities on a pursuit for several miles, according to DCSO.

The sheriff's office says that after stop sticks were successfully used by the Jasper Police Department, the suspect got out of the vehicle and started running in the area of Clay Street in Jasper.

The suspect was identified as 38-year-old William Tatum of Louisiana.

Tatum was booked into the Dubois County Jail on charges of resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, reckless driving, aggressive driving, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, and operating a vehicle while intoxicated - controlled substance.

Download the free 44News apps to get the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device

Tags

Recommended for you