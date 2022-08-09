Man accused of leading authorities on pursuit in Dubois County

A man was arrested in Dubois County, Indiana early Tuesday morning after authorities say he led them on a pursuit.
The Dubois County Sheriff's Office says that around 5 a.m. Tuesday, multiple units responded to the report of a possibly stolen vehicle in the area of Interstate 64 and State Road 162.
A traffic stop was attempted on the vehicle but instead of stopping, the driver took off and led authorities on a pursuit for several miles, according to DCSO.
The sheriff's office says that after stop sticks were successfully used by the Jasper Police Department, the suspect got out of the vehicle and started running in the area of Clay Street in Jasper.
The suspect was identified as 38-year-old William Tatum of Louisiana.
Tatum was booked into the Dubois County Jail on charges of resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, reckless driving, aggressive driving, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, and operating a vehicle while intoxicated - controlled substance.