Man accused of leaving work release program in Gibson County

Mark Patterson Gibson County Jail photo

Mark Patterson mug shot (Gibson County Jail photo)

Authorities in Gibson County, Indiana, are looking for a man who walked away from a work release program.

Police records show 55-year-old Mark Patterson had been arrested on drug possession and trespassing charges back in March.

According to court documents, Patterson was later ordered to begin a work release program in May.

Now, court records show Patterson is facing a new charge of "failure to return to lawful detention."

Authorities say they're now searching for Patterson with a warrant for his arrest issued on Monday.

Anyone with information on Patterson's whereabouts can call 911.

