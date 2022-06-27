Man accused of leaving work release program in Gibson County

Authorities in Gibson County, Indiana, are looking for a man who walked away from a work release program.
Police records show 55-year-old Mark Patterson had been arrested on drug possession and trespassing charges back in March.
According to court documents, Patterson was later ordered to begin a work release program in May.
Now, court records show Patterson is facing a new charge of "failure to return to lawful detention."
Authorities say they're now searching for Patterson with a warrant for his arrest issued on Monday.
Anyone with information on Patterson's whereabouts can call 911.