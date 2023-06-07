Man accused of making threats, pointing gun at man and child in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — A man is facing several criminal charges after being accused of making threats and pointing a gun at another man and a child.
The Evansville Police Department says officers were called to a home on Tuesday after someone called 911 to report a person with a gun.
According to police, the victims said that they had been in an argument with Jordan Burris at a gas station, where he made threats to them.
The victims told police that Burris followed them home and drove by, pointing a gun at them and their child, who was outside playing at the time.
After officers took a report, the victims said they saw the Burris drive by again. As officers watched the property, they said they saw Burris driving by and pulled him over.
Police said they took Burris into custody and searched his car, were they found a 9mm magazine and a cellphone. They say another phone was on Burris, which had a picture on the lock screen showing Burris holding two guns.
EPD says Burris has a prior felony conviction for Forgery, meaning he can't legally possess a firearm.
Burris was arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on several charges including intimidation, pointing a firearm, and intimidation with a deadly weapon.