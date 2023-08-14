 Skip to main content
Man accused of molesting child in Evansville

  Updated
  • 0
RUSSELL EDWARD PERKINS II, 35, Evansville (Vanderburgh County Jail)

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — A 35-year-old Evansville man is being charged with child molesting.

Investigators from the Evansville Police Department say the charges stem from a July interview with a young victim at Holly's House.

The victim described the abuse to authorities, and said it was committed by Russell Perkins II.

At the time of the incident, police said they responded to the scene to investigate, and that the victim also went to the hospital for a sexual assault exam.

Perkins was arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on Sunday, and is being held on a $100,000 bond.

