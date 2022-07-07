Man accused of molesting kids at home daycare in Jasper

A man whose wife ran a daycare out of their home in Jasper has been accused of molesting two of the children under their care.
Bernard Simmons is facing 3 counts of child molesting. There are two victims who both came forward July 5 with allegations of sexual abuse by Simmons.
The victims both described a similar manner in which they say Simmons sexually abused them. The alleged abuse occurred when the children were in kindergarten or preschool.
And local residents are shocked and heartbroken about the alleged crimes.
“I cried for probably two hours, because I could only think how they’re going to feel as they grow up," Mashell Masterson. "The trauma that they had to endure to deal with that.”
The Dubois county Sheriff's Office investigated the claims.
Simmons was arrested and is being held on a $5,000 bond.