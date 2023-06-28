Man accused of molesting young child in Gibson County

GIBSON COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — A man has been arrested after being accused of molesting a young child in Gibson County.
Investigators with the Indiana State Police say they arrested 54-year-old Timothy Allen Head of Patoka on a felony child molesting charge.
According to ISP, a criminal investigation started earlier in June after Head was accused of molesting a young victim under the age of 14.
Detectives say Head is accused of molesting the child on multiple occasions between the summer of 2020 and May 29, 2023.
According to police, Head's also accused of purchasing alcohol for the child on more than one occasion.
After the case was reviewed by the Gibson County Prosecutor's Office, ISP says a warrant was issued for Head's arrest.
ISP says Head turned himself in at the Gibson County Jail, where he's now being held on bond.