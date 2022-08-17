Man accused of nearly hitting police officer after getting pulled over in Muhlenberg County

A man is behind bars in Muhlenberg County, Kentucky, after authorities say he nearly hit a police officer with his vehicle after getting pulled over.
The Central City Police Department says one of its officers pulled Jimmy Bryant over late Tuesday night around 11:55 p.m.
Police say that Bryant was suspected of driving under the influence. They say when he was asked to step out of the vehicle, he took off instead, nearly hitting the police officer in the process.
CCPD says that a short pursuit took place, which ended shortly after the Greenville Police Department successfully used spike strips on Bryant's vehicle.
Bryant was taken to the Muhlenberg County Jail on charges of OMVWI, wanton endangerment (police officer), and fleeing/evading police.