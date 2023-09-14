 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Man accused of pulling gun on two people at Evansville gas station, threatening deputy

  • Updated
  • 0
John William Thweatt

Authorities say the man was also driving under the influence when the incident happened.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — A Tennessee man faces charges in Evansville after authorities say he pulled a gun at a gas station while driving drunk and made threats towards law enforcement.

Officers with the Evansville Police Department say they were called to the Huck's on Old Business 41 around 1 a.m. on Wednesday to investigate a person with a gun.

At the scene, officers say they saw 47-year-old John Thweatt of Tennessee driving away from the gas pump.

EPD says Thweatt was under the influence.

Video surveillance from Huck's showed Thweatt pull a gun and point it at two victims at the gas station, EPD says.

While being detained, Thweatt also made threats towards a deputy, according to police.

Thweatt was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on charges including intimidation with a deadly weapon, pointing a firearm, and DUI.

Follow 44News on Facebook, or download the free 44News apps on Android or Apple devices

Recommended for you