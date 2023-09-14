Man accused of pulling gun on two people at Evansville gas station, threatening deputy

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — A Tennessee man faces charges in Evansville after authorities say he pulled a gun at a gas station while driving drunk and made threats towards law enforcement.
Officers with the Evansville Police Department say they were called to the Huck's on Old Business 41 around 1 a.m. on Wednesday to investigate a person with a gun.
At the scene, officers say they saw 47-year-old John Thweatt of Tennessee driving away from the gas pump.
EPD says Thweatt was under the influence.
Video surveillance from Huck's showed Thweatt pull a gun and point it at two victims at the gas station, EPD says.
While being detained, Thweatt also made threats towards a deputy, according to police.
Thweatt was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on charges including intimidation with a deadly weapon, pointing a firearm, and DUI.