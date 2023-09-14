 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Man accused of pulling gun on woman at Evansville Rescue Mission, trying to force her into his car

  • Updated
  • 0
Jimmy Robinson (Vanderburgh County Jail)

Jimmy Robinson (Vanderburgh County Jail)

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Police in Evansville say they arrested a man on Wednesday after he reportedly pulled a gun on a woman at a local homeless shelter and tried to force her to get into his car.

Officers were called to investigate a person with a gun at the Evansville Rescue Mission on East Walnut Street around 7:40 p.m. on Wednesday.

When officers arrived, they say they talked to a woman who said she was standing outside in the parking lot when a car stopped. The woman told police she thought the driver was lost, so she went up to the car. She says that's when the driver, who police identified as 56-year-old Jimmy Robinson, told her to get in.

When the woman refused and tried to walk away, she says Robinson got out of the car with a gun and pointed it at her, again telling her to get inside his vehicle.

The victim said they were able to go into the Rescue Mission, where 911 was called.

A witness at the scene told police they watched the incident unfold, providing a description of Robinson and his vehicle.

Authorities didn't immediately find Robinson, but say they were called back to the Rescue Mission a few hours later after Robinson returned.

Robinson was arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail. He's charged with pointing a firearm.

Follow 44News on Facebook, or download the free 44News apps on Android or Apple devices

Recommended for you