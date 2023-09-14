Man accused of pulling gun on woman at Evansville Rescue Mission, trying to force her into his car

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Police in Evansville say they arrested a man on Wednesday after he reportedly pulled a gun on a woman at a local homeless shelter and tried to force her to get into his car.
Officers were called to investigate a person with a gun at the Evansville Rescue Mission on East Walnut Street around 7:40 p.m. on Wednesday.
When officers arrived, they say they talked to a woman who said she was standing outside in the parking lot when a car stopped. The woman told police she thought the driver was lost, so she went up to the car. She says that's when the driver, who police identified as 56-year-old Jimmy Robinson, told her to get in.
When the woman refused and tried to walk away, she says Robinson got out of the car with a gun and pointed it at her, again telling her to get inside his vehicle.
The victim said they were able to go into the Rescue Mission, where 911 was called.
A witness at the scene told police they watched the incident unfold, providing a description of Robinson and his vehicle.
Authorities didn't immediately find Robinson, but say they were called back to the Rescue Mission a few hours later after Robinson returned.
Robinson was arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail. He's charged with pointing a firearm.