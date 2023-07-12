Man accused of pulling knife on couple at bus stop

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — An Evansville man was arrested Tuesday after being accused of pulling a knife on a couple at a bus stop.
Officers say they were at the scene of an incident at a METS bus stop on South Green River Road just before 9 p.m. Tuesday.
At the scene, a man and a woman told officers that 36-year-old Charles Francis had just pulled a pocket knife on them.
Officers took Francis into custody and found a pocket knife on him during a search, according to EPD.
According to EPD, officers also found some marijuana and a one-hitter on Francis.
When officers talked to the victims, they said they were walking when they noticed Francis walk towards them and pull out a knife before trying to lunge at one of them to try and stab them.
Officers talked to Francis, and say he told them that he was walking to the bus stop when the couple was walking through the parking lot. Francis said he didn't say a word to either of them, and was just walking to the bus.
Francis was arrested and charged with intimidation with a deadly weapon, in addition to marijuana and paraphernalia possession.