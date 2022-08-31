Man accused of pulling loaded gun on neighbor in Evansville

An Evansville man is facing several felony charges after being accused of pulling a loaded gun on a woman and threatening to hit her with it.
Officers say they responded to a report of a person with a gun at some apartments on West Maryland Street around 9 p.m. on Tuesday.
As officers were on their way to the area, they were told by dispatchers that a woman said her neighbor had ran up on her with a gun.
When officers arrived at the scene, they were told the offender was 26-year-old Isaac Wrights.
Police said they saw Wrights and placed him into handcuffs. They say they also found a loaded handgun like the one described by the victim.
According to EPD, Wrights said that he did go to his neighbor's apartment to confront her about something.
The victim said that Wrights had pulled the gun out of a plastic bag and pointed it at her before threatening to hit her in the head with it.
EPD said that Wrights has previously been convicted of a felony weapon possession charge in Chicago.
Wrights was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on charges of intimidation, pointing a loaded firearm, and felon in possession of a firearm.