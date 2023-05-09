 Skip to main content
Man accused of pushing woman down flight of stairs in Dubois County

Darvon Hill, Dubois County Jail

DUBOIS COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — A man is facing several charges after being accused of pushing a person down a flight of stairs.

Officers with the Jasper Police Department responded to an incident at a home on Mill Street on Monday afternoon.

At the home, officers say they talked to Darvon Hill, who admitted to pushing a woman down a flight of stairs.

Police say the woman was taken to the hospital for her injuries, and that Hill was arrested and taken to jail.

Hill faces charges of battery and criminal recklessness.

