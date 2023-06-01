 Skip to main content
Man accused of raping child in Hopkins County

  • Updated
  • 0
Michael Duvall, 34, of Drakesboro

Michael Duvall (Hopkins County Jail photo)

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEVV) — A man is behind bars in Hopkins County after being accused of sexually abusing a child.

Officials with the Madisonville Police Department say they were contacted Wednesday about the sexual abuse of a child.

According to MPD, 34-year-old Michael Duvall was accused of committing the abuse.

MPD says Duvall was brought in for an interview, where he admitted to committing the abuse on at least three separate occasions.

Duvall was arrested and booked into the Hopkins County Jail on several charges including rape.

