Man accused of raping young child in Henderson

A man accused of raping a young child is behind bars in Henderson County, Kentucky.
Henderson County Jail records show 38-year-old Jereme Riley was booked into the jail Wednesday afternoon on charges including one for the first-degree rape of a victim under the age of 12.
Police tell us that Riley's arrest stems from an incident that happened in Henderson in 2021.
According to police, a warrant was issued for Riley's arrest in 2022, but it wasn't until Riley was recently arrested on charges in Alabama that he was transported into to local custody.
Jail records show that Riley had a court appearance on Thursday morning, and that his bond was set at $30,000.
No other details are available on the case at this time.