Man accused of raping young girl in Owensboro following online chats

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEVV) — A man is facing numerous felony charges after being accused of coming to Owensboro from out of state and raping a young child who he was chatting with online.
Officers with the Owensboro Police Department were called to investigate suspicious circumstances on Graves Street early Wednesday morning just before 7 a.m.
At the scene, officers said they found 18-year-old Caleb Newell of Missouri asleep in a vacant home.
According to police, investigators learned that Newell had come to Owensboro from Missouri to meet a girl just over the age of 10, who he had been chatting with online.
OPD says it was learned that Newell had engaged in multiple sex acts with the child.
Detectives say they conducted interviews, and executed a search warrant to collect evidence, leading to Newell's arrest.
Newell is in the Daviess County Jail, facing four counts of rape and 11 counts of sodomy.