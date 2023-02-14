 Skip to main content
Man accused of running from DUI crash in Madisonville

  Updated
  • 0
Nolen Robinson, 20, Madisonville

Nolen Robinson, 20, Madisonville (Hopkins County Jail photo)

A Madisonville, Kentucky man is behind bars after police say he crashed while driving under the influence then left the scene.

Officers with the Madisonville Police Department say they were called to a crash in the area of Baker Street and Country Club Lane after 10 p.m. Monday night. According to MPD, the 911 caller said that a man had crashed into a shed and hit a chain link fence. MPD says the caller also said there were two people that fled from the car.

When officers arrived, they say they found 20-year-old Nolen Robinson lying in a nearby ditch with the keys to the wrecked vehicle, a large bottle of whiskey, and drug paraphernalia. They say at first, Robinson said he was the only person in the car, but later claimed he wasn't the driver.

Officers say Robinson smelled like alcohol, and that he couldn't perform several field sobriety tests. They say he refused a blood test.

Police say they contacted the owner of the car, who confirmed that Robinson had left in the vehicle earlier in the evening.

Robinson was booked into the Hopkins County Jail on a DUI charge.

