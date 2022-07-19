 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 9 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 111 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri,
western Kentucky and southern Illinois.

* WHEN...From 10 AM to 9 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Man accused of running from Evansville jewelry store with $8,400 worth of merchandise

EPD jewelry suspect

Investigators with the Evansville Police Department are looking for the person shown in these photos (EPD)

Police in Evansville, Indiana, say they're looking for a jewelry thief.

The Evansville Police Department said Tuesday that it was looking for the man shown in the photos you see here.

EPD says the suspect entered Camelot Jewelers on Morgan Avenue back on June 1 and requested to see a particular engagement ring and wedding band.

After the employee handed the suspect the ring set, police say he took off running east from the store with the merchandise, which is valued at $8,400.

According to police, the suspect had been in the store several times prior to the theft. Each time he was in the store, police say the man was wearing the same hat and the same "Trump 2020" mask, and that he had arrived on-foot walking from the east.

Anyone who has information on the suspect should call EPD's Adult Investigations Unit at 812-436-4018.

