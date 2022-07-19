Man accused of running from Evansville jewelry store with $8,400 worth of merchandise

Police in Evansville, Indiana, say they're looking for a jewelry thief.
The Evansville Police Department said Tuesday that it was looking for the man shown in the photos you see here.
EPD says the suspect entered Camelot Jewelers on Morgan Avenue back on June 1 and requested to see a particular engagement ring and wedding band.
After the employee handed the suspect the ring set, police say he took off running east from the store with the merchandise, which is valued at $8,400.
According to police, the suspect had been in the store several times prior to the theft. Each time he was in the store, police say the man was wearing the same hat and the same "Trump 2020" mask, and that he had arrived on-foot walking from the east.
Anyone who has information on the suspect should call EPD's Adult Investigations Unit at 812-436-4018.