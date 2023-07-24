Man accused of running from officers captured in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — A man who reportedly escaped from officers over the weekend has been captured.

On Saturday, authorities in Warrick County said that Keyvan Fellows had escaped from officers while still handcuffed.

The Warrick County Sheriff's Office said Monday that its deputies, along with help from the US Marshals Task Force, captured Fellows on South Governor Street in Evansville.

Fellows was captured around 2 p.m. and is now facing a felony escape charge for running from authorities, according to WCSO.

Fellows is being held on a parole violation warrant that was issued earlier in July, and the new escape charge against him is pending.