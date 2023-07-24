 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 6 PM CDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds of 14 to 16 mph

* WHERE...Southeast Missouri, much of southern Illinois and
southwest Indiana.

* WHEN...From 10 am to 6pm Wednesday

* IMPACTS...Boating on area lakes may be more challenging due to
gusty southwest winds.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Lake Wind Advisory indicates that winds will cause rough chop
on area lakes. Small boats will be especially prone to capsizing.

&&

Man accused of running from officers captured in Evansville

  • Updated
  • 0
Keyvan Fellows

Keyvan Fellows (Warrick County Sheriff's Office)

Early Saturday morning, Keyvan Fellows escaped Warrick County Sheriff's deputies in handcuffs after being in custody. This afternoon, he was tracked down and found, ending a two day manhunt.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — A man who reportedly escaped from officers over the weekend has been captured.

On Saturday, authorities in Warrick County said that Keyvan Fellows had escaped from officers while still handcuffed.

The Warrick County Sheriff's Office said Monday that its deputies, along with help from the US Marshals Task Force, captured Fellows on South Governor Street in Evansville.

Fellows was captured around 2 p.m. and is now facing a felony escape charge for running from authorities, according to WCSO.

Fellows is being held on a parole violation warrant that was issued earlier in July, and the new escape charge against him is pending.

Follow 44News on Facebook, or download the free 44News apps on Android or Apple devices

Recommended for you