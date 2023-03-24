Man accused of sexually abusing young child in Evansville

An Evansville man is behind bars on a child molesting charge after accusations from a young victim, according to police.
Investigators with the Evansville Police Department say that a young victim reported being abused by 32-year-old Shawn Royalty during an interview at Holly's House.
The victim told authorities that Royalty would babysit them, and that he had sexually abused them over the course of several years, police say.
According to EPD, the victim said that Royalty would force them to perform sex acts any time they asked for a snack.
Police say they conducted several other interviews in the case, and that they brought Royalty in for an interview as well. They say Royalty told them he thought the allegations were being made up.
Royalty was arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail, where he's being held on a $250,000 bond.