Man accused of sexually abusing young child in Evansville

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Paducah KY has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Indiana...Kentucky...Illinois...
Missouri...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers, Shawneetown,
Olmsted and Cairo.

.Widespread heavy rainfall is expected tonight into Friday night
across the area.  Rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches with localized
higher amounts will likely cause significant rises on the Ohio
River.  Based on the current rainfall forecast, many locations are
expected to go above flood stage next week.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT TO SUNDAY, APRIL
02...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...From late Sunday night to Sunday, April 02.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 18.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early Monday morning to a crest of 41.7 feet Wednesday
evening. It will then fall below flood stage Saturday, April
01.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.


&&

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Paducah KY has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Indiana...Kentucky...Illinois...
Missouri...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers, Shawneetown,
Olmsted and Cairo.

.Widespread heavy rainfall is expected tonight into Friday night
across the area.  Rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches with localized
higher amounts will likely cause significant rises on the Ohio
River.  Based on the current rainfall forecast, many locations are
expected to go above flood stage next week.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING TO SATURDAY, APRIL
01...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...From Tuesday morning to Saturday, April 01.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 24.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late Tuesday morning to a crest of 36.6 feet Thursday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage Saturday, April
01.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.


&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...All of southeast Missouri, southern Illinois, southwest
Indiana, and western Kentucky.

* WHEN...Through late tonight.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Forecast rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are expected
across the Watch area. Locally higher totals to 5 inches are
possible, especially where thunderstorms occur or repeat over
the same areas. These amounts may lead to flooding of creeks,
streams, and roads.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Man accused of sexually abusing young child in Evansville

  • 0
Shawn Royalty, age 32, of Evansville via Vanderburgh County Jail

Shawn Royalty, age 32, of Evansville via Vanderburgh County Jail

An Evansville man is behind bars on a child molesting charge after accusations from a young victim, according to police.

Investigators with the Evansville Police Department say that a young victim reported being abused by 32-year-old Shawn Royalty during an interview at Holly's House.

The victim told authorities that Royalty would babysit them, and that he had sexually abused them over the course of several years, police say.

According to EPD, the victim said that Royalty would force them to perform sex acts any time they asked for a snack.

Police say they conducted several other interviews in the case, and that they brought Royalty in for an interview as well. They say Royalty told them he thought the allegations were being made up.

Royalty was arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail, where he's being held on a $250,000 bond.

Follow 44News on Facebook, or download the free 44News apps on Android or Apple devices

Recommended for you