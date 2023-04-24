Man accused of sexually assaulting Uber driver in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — An Evansville man was arrested over the weekend after being accused of sexually assaulting an Uber driver who was giving him a ride.
Officers were called to the Taco Bell on Vann Avenue early Saturday around 3:30 a.m. to take a report from a woman who was driving for Uber.
The victim said she had just picked up a man, identified by police as 20-year-old Kyler Ellison, when he climbed into the front seat, made sexual comments, and sexually assaulted her.
EPD says the victim told them Ellison was behaving as if he was on drugs. They said that Ellison started looking around their car and said he wasn't getting out until he found a gun.
When Ellison finally got out of the car, he stole a bag filled with the victim's belongings and then threatened to harm the victim if they called 911, according to the police report.
Officers said they caught up with Ellison after taking the report from the Uber driver, when they found out he had also gone through several unlocked vehicles after being dropped off. They say they also found the Uber driver's stolen items.
Ellison was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on charges of sexual battery, intimidation, theft, and criminal trespass.