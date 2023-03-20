Man accused of shooting Union County deputy booked into jail, set to be taken back to Kentucky

The man accused of shooting a Union County, Kentucky deputy last week had a hearing in court on Monday after being booked into jail following his release from the hospital.

Court records show 49-year-old Brian Eckman had an initial hearing at 1 p.m. Monday after previously being booked into the Vanderburgh County, Indiana Jail.

Eckman was booked into the jail after being released from the hospital in Evansville, after authorities said he was shot multiple times during a firefight in Kentucky. The Union County Sheriff's Office said that Deputy Jackie Carver was also shot during that exchange of gunfire, but the deputy has since been released from the hospital as well.

Eckman's Monday hearing in court was to discuss his extradition back to Union County. Court officials say Eckman signed a waiver of extradition, meaning he'll likely be heading back to Kentucky soon.

It's not entirely clear what charges Eckman will face one he's back in the custody of Kentucky authorities.

