Man accused of shooting woman after heated argument in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Police say an arrest has been made after a Friday morning shooting that happened in Evansville.
The Evansville Police Department says 34-year-old Justyn Harris was arrested on charges of Aggravated Battery with a Firearm and Possession of a Firearm by a Serious Violent Felon.
EPD says Harris's arrest follows the shooting on Lincoln Avenue, where a woman was shot in the arm. We're told the woman is being treated at the hospital.
Authorities say the shooting happened after Harris and the woman got into a heated argument, leading to Harris pulling a gun and firing a shot.
EPD says Harris fled from the scene, but that he was found at an apartment where he peacefully surrendered.
Harris was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail.