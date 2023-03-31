 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Kentucky...Illinois...

Ohio River at Mount Vernon affecting Vanderburgh, Posey, Union
and Henderson Counties.

Ohio River at Shawneetown affecting Crittenden, Hardin, Union and
Gallatin Counties.

Ohio River at J.T. Myers Dam affecting Posey and Union Counties.

For the Ohio River...including Owensboro, Newburgh Dam, Evansville,
Henderson, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown, Golconda...
Minor flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...Until late tonight.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CDT Thursday, March 30 the stage was 37.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late this evening and continue falling to 24.2 feet Monday,
April 10.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.


&&

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT /2 AM EDT/
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Southern Illinois, western Kentucky, and southeast
Missouri.

* WHEN...Through 1 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will be locally much stronger in
any severe thunderstorm activity this afternoon and early
tonight.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Man accused of shooting woman after heated argument in Evansville

  • Updated
  • 0
Justyn Harris, 34, via EPD

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Police say an arrest has been made after a Friday morning shooting that happened in Evansville.

The Evansville Police Department says 34-year-old Justyn Harris was arrested on charges of Aggravated Battery with a Firearm and Possession of a Firearm by a Serious Violent Felon.

EPD says Harris's arrest follows the shooting on Lincoln Avenue, where a woman was shot in the arm. We're told the woman is being treated at the hospital.

Authorities say the shooting happened after Harris and the woman got into a heated argument, leading to Harris pulling a gun and firing a shot.

EPD says Harris fled from the scene, but that he was found at an apartment where he peacefully surrendered.

Harris was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail.

