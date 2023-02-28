Man accused of starting police pursuit before crashing into utility pole in Jasper

A man will be facing numerous criminal charges out of Jasper, Indiana, after leading officers on a chase and crashing into a utility pole Monday, according to police.
The Jasper Police Department says it all started around 4:30 p.m. Monday, when officers were called to the local Walmart to look into a theft that had just happened.
Police say that asset protection workers at the store gave them the name and description of the theft suspect, who had left the store. They say they were familiar with the man after previous encounters and arrests.
JPD says officers found the man in his car in a nearby parking lot, but that he drove off when they tried to talk to him.
Police say that was the start of a short pursuit that ended when the man lost control of his car and crashed into a utility pole.
JPD says the man had to be extricated from his car because of the damage. He was taken to the hospital, but is expected to face numerous criminal charges.
The man's identity was not immediately released, but JPD said that more information would be available at a later time.