 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM SUNDAY TO MIDNIGHT CDT
SUNDAY NIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Fine Particles PM 2.5
in the air for Sunday, July 16 for the following Southwest Indiana
counties,

Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert is in effect from 7 AM Sunday to midnight CDT Sunday
night.

A Particulate Alert (if this is selected, delete the entire section
on ozone above is issued when the concentration of fine particulate
matter smaller than 2.5 microns in the atmosphere may exceed
federally mandated standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to
reduce the impact of Particulates on their health:

* Avoid burning wood in fireplaces or wood fired boilers
* Reduce activity time outdoors to reduce unhealthy exposure
to fine particulates and avoid exercising near busy roads
* Avoid using gasoline powered lawn equipment or recreational
vehicles
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 10 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Particulates PM 2.5 are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with
heart or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy
work outdoors.

Man accused of stealing car with dog inside, crashing it, then stealing another car

  • Updated
  • 0
Lee Stone, 43, Waverly KY

Lee Stone, 43, of Waverly KY

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEVV) — A man is facing a long list of charges in Henderson after police say he stole one car, crashed it, and then stole another car from a person who stopped to check on him.

Officers with the Henderson Police Department were called to an area of South Green Street on Thursday to investigate a stolen vehicle.

The victim told police that someone had stolen their car, and that their dog was inside.

HPD says the thief was 43-year-old Lee Stone.

According to HPD, Stone crashed the victim's car later that day. They say there were injuries in the crash.

HPD says another driver stopped to check on Stone after the crash, and that he stole their vehicle too.

Stone was later found by police in an area of South Main Street and taken into custody.

Both of the stolen vehicles were recovered, and the dog was returned to his owner unharmed.

Follow 44News on Facebook, or download the free 44News apps on Android or Apple devices

Recommended for you