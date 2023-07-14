Man accused of stealing car with dog inside, crashing it, then stealing another car

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEVV) — A man is facing a long list of charges in Henderson after police say he stole one car, crashed it, and then stole another car from a person who stopped to check on him.
Officers with the Henderson Police Department were called to an area of South Green Street on Thursday to investigate a stolen vehicle.
The victim told police that someone had stolen their car, and that their dog was inside.
HPD says the thief was 43-year-old Lee Stone.
According to HPD, Stone crashed the victim's car later that day. They say there were injuries in the crash.
HPD says another driver stopped to check on Stone after the crash, and that he stole their vehicle too.
Stone was later found by police in an area of South Main Street and taken into custody.
Both of the stolen vehicles were recovered, and the dog was returned to his owner unharmed.