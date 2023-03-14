Man accused of stealing thousands for home construction project in Dawson Springs

A Hopkins County, Kentucky man is being charged with theft after police say he took payment for a home construction project that he never started.
A deputy with the Hopkins County Sheriff's Office said they investigated a theft after being contacted by a victim in Dawson Springs, who said they paid 43-year-old Michael Shoulders thousands of dollars for construction projects on their home.
The victim told authorities they paid Shoulders over $2,500 and that he had picked up some wood materials, but that he never even started the project. The victim also said they made multiple attempts to get Shoulders to start, but that he wouldn't show up.
Authorities say they contacted Shoulders about the problem and that he said he'd work everything out with the victim. Over a month later, they say Shoulders still hadn't completed the work or returned more than $2,100 that the victim had paid.
When investigators met with Shoulders in March, they say he acknowledged that he'd been given multiple chances to make the job right, and that he didn't have the victim's money anymore. They say Shoulders said he was sorry and admitted that he committed theft.
Shoulders was booked into the Hopkins County Jail, and has a court date set for March 20.