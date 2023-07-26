Man accused of sticking magnetic box filled with meth to someone's car in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEVV) — A man was arrested in Henderson after being accused of sticking a magnetic box of meth to someone's vehicle.
Henderson Police Department officers were called to a disturbance in an area of Burris Street around 7 p.m. on Tuesday.
Witnesses at the scene told officers they saw 35-year-old Rodney McClure attach a magnetic box with meth inside to someone's vehicle.
HPD says officers looked under the vehicle and found meth. During a search of McClure's vehicle, officers said they found more meth and some drug paraphernalia.
McClure was arrested and booked into the Henderson County Jail on drug charges.