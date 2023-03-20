Man accused of swinging samurai sword at hospital security guard in Evansville

An Evansville man is being charged with multiple crimes after police say he was swinging a samurai sword around outside an Evansville hospital early Monday morning.
The Evansville Police Department says 38-year-old Daniel Lawrence was arrested on charges including criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, criminal mischief, and intimidation.
Officers say they were called to the area of the Deaconess Hospital on Mary Street around 1:30 a.m. on Monday after Lawrence was reportedly swinging the sword at a security guard.
EPD says that security camera footage showed Lawrence approach the guard with the sword, swinging it around and hitting walls and eventually the door. They say Lawrence was screaming "come on come get me, I have a sword, come on."
Police say Lawrence kept advancing at the guard in a threatening manner, still swinging the sword around and screaming. They say the guard drew a gun on Lawrence just before officers arrived.
When officers did arrive, they say they spotted Lawrence with the sword still in his hand, and that he tried to run away. They say he fell and dropped his sword, but that they were able to use their flashlights to blind him so he couldn't pick it up.
Lawrence was taken into custody and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail.