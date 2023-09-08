Man accused of trying to cash forged checks in Henderson, police looking for more suspects

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEVV) — A man is accused of trying to cash forged checks in Henderson, and police say they're looking for more suspects.
On Friday, officials with the Henderson Police Department say they had arrested Michael D Weddle for trying to cash a forged check.
Police say they responded to the Independence Bank on Barrett Boulevard, where Weddle was trying to commit the crime.
According to HPD, Weddle told them he and other people had been going around to banks in the area and trying to cash the fake checks.
Before Weddle went into Independence Bank, police say another man had come in and cashed a forged check drawn on another business.
Weddle was placed under arrest and booked into the Henderson County Jail on a forgery charge, but police say the investigation is still ongoing.
Anyone who might have more information on the crimes is being asked to call HPD.