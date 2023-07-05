Man accused of trying to drown dog during 4th of July pool party in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — A man is in the Vanderburgh County Jail on multiple charges after being accused of trying to drown his dog during a 4th of July pool party in Evansville.
Officers with the Evansville Police Department were called to a fight at a home on Ridgeway Avenue around 8:30 p.m. on July 4.
Police say they arrived at the home and learned that everyone involved was intoxicated, except for one witness.
Officers say they were told that 43-year-old Michael Pfister was there visiting for the holiday, and that he had brought his dog with him to a pool party at the house.
According to EPD, Pfister had supposedly gone inside the house and found that his dog had mauled the homeowner's dog to death.
After that discovery, Pfister's accused of dragging his dog outside and trying to drown it in the swimming pool.
When the homeowner tried to stop Pfister from drowning the dog, they say the dog was able to get away while Pfister struck and choked them.
As officers tried to place Pfister in custody, they say he was violently pulling away and screaming "You'll have to shoot me" multiple times.
EPD says Pfister tried to run away through the backyard several times, but that force was used and he surrendered.
Pfister was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on charges of animal cruelty, strangulation, battery, public intoxication, resisting law enforcement, and disorderly conduct.