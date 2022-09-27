Man accused of trying to hit someone with vehicle in Evansville

An Evansville man was arrested Monday after being accused of trying to hit someone with his vehicle.
The Evansville Police Department says officers were called to the area of North St. Joseph Avenue and West Virginia Street around 5 p.m. on Monday after someone called 911 and said 62-year-old John Gildersleeve was trying to "run people over" with a red van.
Police arrived in the area and say they found the van, but that Gildersleeve wasn't there. They say he showed up eventually but that he was "delusional" and not making much sense. They say he claimed he was not trying to run anyone over.
An officer said they spoke with the victim and multiple witnesses.
The victim told police that they were behind Gildersleeve's vehicle when he accelerated quickly in reverse and ran up over the curb just a few feet away from him. They said that it happened after they had been in an argument with Gildersleeve.
Both witnesses told police that they saw Gildersleeve's van almost hit the victim, and that it looked like it was intentional.
No one was injured in the incident, but Gildersleeve was arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on charges of battery with a deadly weapon and intimidation.